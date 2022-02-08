coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 9690 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 2068 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 132 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2099 patients were being cared for with 137 in ICU. Of the new cases, 6810 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 2880 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 44 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. IN OTHER NEWS: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.4 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 43.2 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/99c136fe-b7ff-4b0f-8096-3b24e661e9de.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg