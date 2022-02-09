coronavirus,

NSW has recorded a rise in COVID-19 cases with 10,312 recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm. That's the highest daily total since Friday, February 4, when 10,698 cases were recorded. Since Friday daily cases have remained below 10,000. There were 20 lives lost in the reporting period. There are 1906 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 132 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2068 patients were in care, while ICU numbers remain steady, with 132 in ICU yesterday. Of the new cases, 5961 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4351 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 44.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. IN OTHER NEWS: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.7 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.4 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 43.6 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/3c69390e-f92a-41fb-96a4-51535b0cca0a.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg