NSW records 24 COVID-19 deaths, 10,130 cases

NSW has recorded 24 deaths and 10,130 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm. That is the highest daily death toll since Sunday, February 6, when 28 lives were lost. There are 1795 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 121 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1906 patients were being cared for with 132 in ICU. Of the new cases, 5824 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4306 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 45.7 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. IN OTHER NEWS: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.7 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 44.2 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. The state recorded 20 lives lost on Wednesday, when case numbers jumped above 10,000 again for the first time since Friday, February 4. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

