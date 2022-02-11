coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 19 deaths and 8950 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm. Sadly, that takes the death toll for the past seven days to 141. As of 8pm Thursday, there are 1716 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 108 in ICU - a drop of 13 in intensive care from the previous day. Hospitalisation numbers are down 79 on Thursday. There was fewer test results from Thursday, however, of the new cases, 5289 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3661 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.6 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Of those eligible, 46.5 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. IN OTHER NEWS: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.8 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 44.6 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. The state recorded 24 lives lost on Thursday, and case numbers were above 10,000. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

