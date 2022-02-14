news, local-news, ACM, Australian Community Media, regional, journalism, Newcastle Herald, Newcastle

If you care about the news you read, the role we play in keeping you informed, and the future of the independent journalism that makes our community strong, please read our submission to the federal parliamentary inquiry into regional newspapers. As we reported last week, our publisher Australian Community Media (ACM) has painted a stark picture of the crisis facing local newspapers serving the 36 per cent of Australians who live outside the major metropolitan cities. Our 5000-word submission to the inquiry says the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic would have forced the business to stop trading if not for the emergency support of the Morrison government's JobKeeper and Public Interest News Gathering programs. IN THE NEWS: While The Newcastle Herald was one of the ACM newspapers to continue producing a printed edition over the past two challenging years, dozens of other ACM titles have suspended printing, changed publishing frequency or switched to digital news coverage. Pandemic-related declines in advertising revenue mean up to 30 per cent of ACM's 140 titles remain at risk. Whether you're reading this article on newsprint or in a digital format, the fact that you are reading at all suggests you care about where your local news comes from. For that, we thank you, and we encourage you to read our full (and frank) submission. As well as setting out the challenges, it highlights the things ACM is doing to strengthen the business. Recommendations include tax rebates for regional businesses advertising in local newspapers, ongoing tax concessions to offset newsprint costs, and guaranteed levels of annual federal government advertising in regional papers. RELATED READING: Reform of Australia's outdated ownership laws is essential. Current legislation prevents regional media businesses from growing in the same way that metropolitan TV, radio and publishing companies have been allowed to evolve and compete in this rapidly changing age of Netflix. ACM tells the inquiry it's "the only company in the country that is trying to build a 21st century media business to serve regional Australia, but we are doing it with one arm tied behind our back". The Newcastle Herald is proud to be part of Australia's largest independently owned publishing business. We urge you to tell your federal MP how much the Herald means to you, and how much you value regional journalism. With the support of our loyal audiences and advertising partners, we are facing up to the challenges. But the regional newspaper industry needs urgent government attention and assistance. You will find the ACM submission on our website, where you can also sign up as a Herald subscriber. If you already subscribe, we'd like to thank you for supporting the local news you trust to keep you connected. READ ALL SUBMISSIONS SO FAR TO AT THE INQUIRY HOME PAGE Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: ISSUE: 39,797

