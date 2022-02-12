news, national,

The nation's top intelligence agency is warning Australians with access to sensitive information may be targetted by foreign spies on social media and dating apps. In his annual threat assessment speech on Wednesday, ASIO boss Mike Burgess said spies could be trawling the popular apps looking for information. "I've previously highlighted our concerns about approaches on professional networking sites, but during the pandemic we've seen this threat spread. There's been a jump in suspicious approaches on messaging platforms like WhatsApp, for example," Mr Burgess said. "It's an easy way for foreign intelligence services to target employees of interest. "ASIO is also tracking suspicious approaches on dating platforms such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge. My message for any potential victims on these sites is a familiar one-if it seems too good to be true, it probably is." It was a message that was then echoed by Senator James Paterson, chairperson for the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security. He told ABC News on Thursday: "If you're a six and they're a 10, it might not be your looks that they've been charmed by, it might be your access to classified information".

