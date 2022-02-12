coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 32 COVID-19 related deaths and 8183 new COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hours period. As of 8pm Thursday, there are 1650 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 104 in ICU - a drop of four in intensive care from the previous day. Hospitalisations are down from 1716 on Friday. Again the number of test results continues to drop - with 8183 recorded on Friday. That's down more than 800 from the day before. Of the new cases, 4895 came from positive rapid antigen tests and 3288 from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.2 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.6 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Of those eligible, 47.3 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. IN OTHER NEWS: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.8 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose - no changes from the day before. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 44.9 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

