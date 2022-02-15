Newcastle Herald
Separated parents face glitch in NSW vouchers scheme

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
February 15 2022 - 8:30pm
The message some parents are receiving when trying to apply for the vouchers though the Service NSW website.

Many separated people will have to order a new Medicare card to apply for the NSW government's $250 in parents' vouchers.

