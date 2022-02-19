Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National
Watch

Is COVID-19 becoming 'endemic'? Professor Catherine Bennett explains

Emma Horn
By Emma Horn
February 19 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The world is now entering the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the way the virus is being spoken of has gradually shifted.

LESSENING THREAT: What will the world look like when COVID-19 becomes an endemic virus? Picture: FILE
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Horn

Emma Horn

Group video editor

National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.