'Same job same pay': Unions rally in Cessnock for job security

By Ethan Hamilton
Updated February 19 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
WORKERS from a range of industries rallied in Cessnock on Saturday, having their say on the negative impacts of insecure work and casualisation.

Ethan Hamilton

