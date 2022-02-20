Newcastle Herald
Fast-jet training to bring 260 jobs

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
February 20 2022 - 5:30pm
HAWK Lead-In Fighter jets.

A TEN-YEAR year contract with BAE systems Australia to update the performance of the fast-jet combat training aircraft will bring 260 jobs to the Hunter, the Defence Department says.

