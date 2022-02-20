Jeff McCloy and Jeremy Bath at odds over graffiti

A GRAFFITI cleanup campaign in the Newcastle CBD organised by former lord mayor Jeff McCloy at the weekend has angered Newcastle council chief executive Jeremy Bath.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.