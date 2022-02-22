Stand-in Knights coach Kostjasyn on the Bulldogs trial draw

Stand-in coach Rory Kostjasyn was most pleased with the defensive effort of the Knights' younger crop of players who let in only one try in the second half of Monday night's trial against the Bulldogs to come away with a 16-all draw.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
