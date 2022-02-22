Newcastle Herald
Stand-in Knights coach Kostjasyn on the Bulldogs trial draw

By Max McKinney
Updated February 22 2022 - 11:07am, first published 9:00am
PLEASED: Rory Kostjasyn at McDonald Jones Stadium on Monday night. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Stand-in coach Rory Kostjasyn was most pleased with the defensive effort of the Knights' younger crop of players who let in only one try in the second half of Monday night's trial against the Bulldogs to come away with a 16-all draw.

