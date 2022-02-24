Newcastle Herald
Greens launch $19bn coal jobs transition package

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
February 24 2022 - 7:00pm
Jobs pledge: Greens leader Adam Bandt will launch the party's jobs package in Newcastle on Friday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz.

The Australian Greens will launch a $19billion plan in Newcastle on Friday that will provide wage subsidies for displaced coal and power industry workers as they move into new employment.

