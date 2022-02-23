Newcastle Herald
Request for independent baths report rejected

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated February 23 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 11:00pm
A notice of motion calling for an independent engineering report into the decision to concrete the base of Newcastle Ocean Baths has been rejected with some councillors saying it was unnecessary and would potentially breach a multimillion-dollar contract.

