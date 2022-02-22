Opposed sides allege 'nonsensical' interpretations in port competition case

PORT Botany operator NSW Ports and the NSW government told the full Federal Court yesterday that confidential Port Commitment Deeds signed by NSW Ports and the Port of Newcastle were to allow the government to change container port policy, not to hinder competition.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
