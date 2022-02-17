Competition watchdog opens its Federal Court containers appeal

THE Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's barrister Michael Borsky QC was questioned repeatedly yesterday by the Chief Justice of the Federal Court, James Allsop, and his fellow judges hearing the ACCC's full court appeal against the loss last year of its Federal Court case against NSW Ports, operator of Port Botany and Port Kembla.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
