Botany says Newcastle 'no real chance' of container terminal

THE Port of Newcastle told the Federal Court yesterday that compensating Port Botany as well as paying its own costs would make it "virtually impossible" to operate a Newcastle container, with the subsequent hindering of competition a "practical reality".
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
