Council calls for assurance about Eraring closure

By Sage Swinton
February 22 2022 - 6:30am
ENERGY: The Eraring Power Station in Lake Macquarie is set to close by 2025. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Lake Macquarie council has called on Origin Energy and the NSW government to ensure there is no net loss of jobs in the region as the Eraring Power Station transitions away from burning coal.

