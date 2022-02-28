Newcastle Herald
O'Brien insists injured Knights trio to be right for round one

MM
By Max McKinney
February 28 2022 - 9:00am
POSITIVE: Knights coach Adam O'Brien.

Knights coach Adam O'Brien has dismissed injury concerns about the Saifiti brothers and Bradman Best, insisting all three are certainties to play against the Sydney Roosters in round one.

