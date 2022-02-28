O'Brien insists injured Knights trio to be right for round one

Knights coach Adam O'Brien has dismissed injury concerns about the Saifiti brothers and Bradman Best, insisting all three are certainties to play against the Sydney Roosters in round one.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
