Severe weather warning: Dungog evacuation centre set up, schools closed

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 7 2022 - 6:22am, first published 3:52am
READY: Detective Sergeant deputy LECON Nathan Abbott and SES unit commander Hunter Capability Unit Vic Weller at the Dungog evacuation centre at Dungog Memorial RSL Club on Monday. Picture: Dungog Shire Council

An emergency evacuation centre has been set up in Dungog and several local schools will be closed for a second day today as the community braces for adverse weather.

