Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National
Watch

What is Japanese encephalitis and how did it get here?

Emma Horn
By Emma Horn
March 9 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A potentially life-threatening mosquito-borne virus is spreading across Australia as floodwaters continue promote perfect breeding grounds for the parasites.

What is Japanese encephalitis and how did it get here?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Horn

Emma Horn

Group video editor

National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.