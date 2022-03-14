Newcastle Herald
Hunter man awarded medal for translation services

By Ethan Hamilton
March 14 2022 - 8:00am
Award winner: Ashraf Abdelbaky received the NSW Premier's Language Services Medal for work informing the Arabic community during COVID. Picture: Marina Neil

HUNTER New England Health (HNEH) worker Ashraf Abdelbaky has received the NSW Premier's Language Services Medal for 2022.

