Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle residents say response to Wickham fire and asbestos risk is 'inadequate'

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
March 13 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers remove asbestos from Islington Park, Chinchen to Hubbard Streets and Islington Public School on March 8. Picture: Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE residents living near the Wickham fire site say more needs to be done to reduce the risk of asbestos contamination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.