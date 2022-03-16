Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber only

Hunter men build traditional Irish boat to row in Sydney Harbour

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
March 16 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUNTER Irishmen Joe McManus and Jamie Cleere have spent the lead up to St Patrick's Day hand-crafting a traditional wooden boat called a currach, which they hope to row under the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.