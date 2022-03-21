NSW COVID cases, hospitalisations jump

NSW has recorded 20,960 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm.
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.