Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Barnett's new outlook on life, footy after arrival of first child

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 24 2022 - 8:35am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MATURING: Knights forward Mitch Barnett said the birth of his first child recently had given him a "new lease of life". Picture: Newcastle Knights

Mitch Barnett admits he may have had it easy as a first-time father but the Knights forward says the recent birth of his son has given him "a new lease of life" and realigned his focus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.