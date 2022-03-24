Barnett's new outlook on life, footy after arrival of first child

Mitch Barnett admits he may have had it easy as a first-time father but the Knights forward says the recent birth of his son has given him "a new lease of life" and realigned his focus.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
