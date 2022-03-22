Newcastle Herald
Klemmer could miss 'three to six' weeks following knee surgery

By Max McKinney, and Robert Dillon
Updated March 22 2022 - 7:46am, first published 6:30am
KNIGHTS enforcer David Klemmer will miss Saturday's blockbuster clash with Penrith in Bathurst and expects to miss at least another two more games as he recovers from knee surgery.

BODY BLOW: David Klemmer suffered a knee injury in the round-one win against Sydney Roosters. Picture: Jonathan Carroll
