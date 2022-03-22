Klemmer could miss 'three to six' weeks following knee surgery

KNIGHTS enforcer David Klemmer will miss Saturday's blockbuster clash with Penrith in Bathurst and expects to miss at least another two more games as he recovers from knee surgery.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
