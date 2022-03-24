Newcastle Herald
Seven COVID-19 deaths and 23,702 new cases recorded in NSW

Kim Chappell
Kim Chappell
Updated March 24 2022 - 10:15pm, first published 10:00pm
NSW has recorded 23,702 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm.

Photo: File
Local News

