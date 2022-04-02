The sea water that had been lapping at the foundations of Meredith Street houses on the north end of the Stockton peninsula Saturday morning, after a storm well and high tide sent waves crashing over the dunes and Mitchell Street rock wall, had largely drained away by the afternoon and residents had begun taking stock of the mess in "deepening levels of concern" for the eroding protections keeping them safe from the roiling ocean.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
