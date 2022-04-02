Newcastle Herald
Surfest 2022: Next call early Sunday morning as a brave few surf giant Merewether Point as crowds pack the Newcastle coastline to watch monster waves erode the Hunter coast | VIDEO

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
Updated April 2 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:30am
SURFEST is off on Saturday until another call early Sunday morning, as the conditions were deemed uncontestable for paddle surfing.

