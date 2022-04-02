Newcastle Herald
NSW COVID cases drop, hospitalisation numbers rise

KO
By Kayla Osborne
Updated April 2 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 11:00pm
NSW has recorded 16,807 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm.

Kayla Osborne

News and Sport Journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with almost ten year's experience in providing quality community news. I am a proud Macarthur local working for the Camden Advertiser, Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser and Wollondilly Advertiser.

