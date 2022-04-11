Newcastle Herald
NSW COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations on the rise

KO
By Kayla Osborne
Updated April 11 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 11:00pm
NSW has recorded 15,334 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm.

Picture: File
