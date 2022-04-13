NSW has recorded 17,856 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm.
Australian Community Media journalist with almost ten year's experience in providing quality community news. I am a proud Macarthur local working for the Camden Advertiser, Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser and Wollondilly Advertiser.
