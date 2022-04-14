Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National
Watch

What are swing voters and which seats are important in the 2022 Federal Election

Emma Horn
By Emma Horn
Updated April 14 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When election season rolls around there tends to be a lot of discussion around 'swingers' and 'stayers', with a lot more attention placed on the former category of voter.

SWINGERS & STAYERS: A swing voter is one who holds no allegiance to any one party. So why do they matter so much to politicians?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Horn

Emma Horn

Group video editor

National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.