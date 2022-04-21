Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Serial fraud Susan Reed ripped off NDIS, was paid $157K

SR
By Sam Rigney
April 21 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCAMMER: Susan Diane Reed in 2004 after she was charged in relation to a string of other lonely heart scams. Reed was jailed in December for three years for a similar scam that defrauded a man of $120,000.

A PROLIFIC fraudster jailed last year for using a lonely hearts scam to swindle more than $120,000 from an elderly man has pleaded guilty to defrauding the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) to the tune of more than $157,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.