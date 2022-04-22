A MONTH ago on March 19 I wrote about Ukraine and the way that coverage from the "democratic" West was as biased as anything coming out of Russia, making it difficult to work out what was really going on.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.