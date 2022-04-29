Newcastle Herald
Hunter film Silenced shines light on how domestic violence impacts children

Helen Gregory
Helen Gregory
April 29 2022 - 2:00am
Ian Hamilton, Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes, Melissa Histon, Frankie Leach and Jude Schillert.

NEWCASTLE charity Got Your Back Sista (GYBS) will tonight launch its short film, which aims to raise awareness about the impact domestic violence has on children.

