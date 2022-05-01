Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

AFL Hunter Central Coast: Newcastle City takes another step in right direction as Blues beat Maitland in men's Black Diamond Cup

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 1 2022 - 2:36am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Captain-coach Mitch Knights feels like Newcastle City are "building nicely" and Saturday's 55-point win over Maitland was another "stepping stone" for the squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.