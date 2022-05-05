Triple test for Wyong Roos with Cessnock, Central, Macquarie all in a row

WYONG captain-coach Mitch Williams knows the next three weeks could go a long way to determining how the Roos fare this season.
The Central Coast club host Cessnock on Saturday, Central (May 15) and Macquarie (May 21) at Morry Breen Oval in consecutive rounds with all teams sharing second spot on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder.
Advertisement
Wyong, the Goannas, Butcher Boys and Scorpions each have six competition points so far in 2022. Souths are also the same while unbeaten leaders Maitland are well clear on 12.
"These are important games for us," Williams said.
"Even though it's only early in the season, any wins here are beneficial because we're all sitting together on six points."
Playing consecutive fixtures in Wyong is also a consideration for Williams despite the Roos having recorded away wins against both Souths (38-24) and Wests (22-2) last month.
"All three games are at home as well so we want to try and make the most out of that," he said.
"In saying that, we've probably played our best footy away from home but we don't want to keep relying on that."
Blake Andrews misses round seven, handed a one-match suspension this week after entering an early guilty plea for a grade-two, dangerous-contact charge.
Liam Teaupa likely takes the second-rower's place in Wyong's starting side. Tarnae Mahon is expected back after a long injury lay-off. Roos centre Henry Penn (ribs) remains sidelined.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.