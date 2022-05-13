Newcastle Herald
Retiring Hunter obstetrician Dr Henry Murray reconnects with Enid Smith after giving her a lifesaving blood transfusion when she was still a baby in her mother's womb after mum got slapped cheek infection

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
May 13 2022 - 2:00am
Trusted hand: Dr Henry Murray, right, reunites with Enid, 4, and her parents Philip and Casey Smith. Dr Murray gave Enid a life-saving blood transfusion while she was still in the womb. After a 40-year career in obstetrics, he is retiring. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

HAD Enid Smith not had a blood transfusion while still in her mother's womb, the sprightly four-year-old from Heddon Greta would not be bouncing around the foyer of the John Hunter Hospital, smiling and waving at the man who saved her life.

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

