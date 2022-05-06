Supercars contacts fans about race refunds

Supercars says it is planning for a Newcastle 500 race date in 2023 and has contacted ticket holders about refunds.
The Herald reported Thursday that fans said they hadn't been informed about refunds for the postponed race, which is unlikely to go ahead this year, despite Supercars claiming this had been communicated.
Ticket holders said they were only contacted when the March race was postponed in January and told refunds could be requested when a new date is announced.
Race goers then received emails from Supercars on Thursday saying the organisation "will be in touch" when a date for next year is finalised and is "very much looking forward to welcoming fans back to Newcastle in 2023".
The email said tickets will be valid for the new date or fans can email ticketing@supercars.com for information about refunds.
Jade Anderson, who spoke to the Herald about wanting a refund, said she received the email Thursday afternoon and her refund was confirmed that night.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
