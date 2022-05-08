Newcastle Herald
Ryan Callinan bows out after Morgan Cibilic, Jackson Baker win through at Gold Coast Pro

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated May 8 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:30am
ON TOP: Morgan Cibilic hits the lip during his round one heat win at the Gold Coast Pro at Snapper Rocks on Saturday. Picture: WSL

Ryan Callinan fell short at the first hurdle in his bid to requalify for the Championship Tour at the Gold Coast Pro on Sunday after Merewether clubmates Morgan Cibilic and Jackson Baker cruised through round one on Saturday.

