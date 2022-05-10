Newcastle Herald
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon, Deputy Labor Leader Richard Marles and Shadow Health Minister Mark Butler announce $1 million to support The Kaden Centre's cancer exercise oncology clinic

Anita Beaumont
Anita Beaumont
Updated May 10 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
Lifeline: From left, former client Nicola Hirschhorn, physio and acting managing director Loukas Nadiotis, Meryl Swanson MP, Sharon Claydon MP, watch on as client Margie Pink demonstrates a weights session. Picture: Simone De Peak

AN exercise clinic for cancer patients that was forced to close its doors in February has been offered a $1 million lifeline.

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

