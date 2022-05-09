NSW has recorded 10,321 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm.
Yesterday, the state reported 7793 new infections and three lives lost.
There are 1538 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 55 in ICU.
Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1548 patients were being cared for, while ICU numbers are up slightly with 54 in care yesterday.
Of the new cases, 7188 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3133 came from PCR testing.
The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.8 per cent double vaccinated, while 96.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.
62.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine.
Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.1 per cent have had their first dose.
Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 50 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
