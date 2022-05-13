Turning the racing focus back on to the regions

The greyhound racing spotlight returns to the regions following the past month's focus on Sydney's Wentworth Park and the hugely successful finals of the Golden Easter Egg and the Million Dollar Chase.
Regional NSW is the heartland of the industry's participants and GRNSW has made a concerted push to stage more feature events in the regions.
Back in March, the Dubbo club hosted the inaugural Country Classic, the world's richest middle-distance event. In June Newcastle will stage the world's richest distance event, The 715 worth $500,000 to the winner, before Grafton hosts The Thunderbolt, the world's richest shortcourse race.
But before we reach the first editions of both of those races, the Central West will take centre stage for the running of the Brother Fox. Named after the iconic local champion trained by Steve Kavanagh back in the 1980s, the event was born last year, taking the place of the Dubbo club's annual cup.
In 2021 the race attracted several of the state's star sprinters, but it was a dog trained just down the road at Forbes, Jungle Deuce, which claimed victory for trainer Jack Smith.
Four heats of the event will be held on Saturday May 14, with the $50,000-to-the-winner final scheduled for May 21.
Among the stars entered in the Brother Fox are MDC finalists Good Odds Cash and Irinka Riley (runner-up to kennelmate Jungle Deuce in this event last year), MDC consolation winner Zipping Maserati, and Country Classic winner Zipping Kyrgios who returns from injury.
