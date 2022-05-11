A new $50 million research partnership between the University of Newcastle and the University of NSW will help transform world-leading clean energy research into real world outcomes.
The partnership, which is part of the Australian Trailblazer Recycling and Clean Energy Program (ATRaCE), will bring together the nation's best recycling and clean energy researchers.
Specific projects include:
The federal government estimates the technologies developed in ATRaCE will support between 1,600 and 5,200 jobs in recycling and clean energy industries and their supply chains, in addition to greater workforce mobility between businesses and universities.
University of Newcastle vice chancellor Alex Zelinsky said the program would also help drive the cultural shift needed to create new pathways linking clean energy research to commercial outcomes
"This program will transform the way technology readiness, commercialisation and industry-led research are prioritised, taught and rewarded in our universities with targeted opportunities for university staff and students to succeed," Professor Zelinsky said.
"It will provide clear pathways for academics and industry partners to work together to supercharge their capabilities and deliver new technologies, faster to Australians."
The partnership will include a total investment of more than $200 million including university and industry investment.
Hunter-based AmpControl has given a financial commitment of $1 million over the course of the program.
AmpControl Managing Director and chief executive Rod Henderson said the company's partnership with both UNSW and the University of Newcastle was a natural progression of Ampcontrol's support of the transition to a low carbon economy.
"AmpControl is thrilled to strengthen its collaboration with UNSW and UON's research capability and support developing the commercial potential behind energy transition initiatives under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative and National Manufacturing Priorities.
"The Trailblazer program presents a marvellous opportunity for Ampcontrol including furthering partnerships with the government, universities and industry peers, matched funding, and access to world-class energy facilities and experts," he said.
UNSW vice-chancellor Attila Brungs said the partnership would help build an 'innovation ecosystem' stretching between Sydney and the Hunter.
"It will unlock a full spectrum of existing facilities and infrastructure to support the sector," he said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
