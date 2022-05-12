Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Hayley Mary on her solo career gaining momentum and why she'll forever love The Jezabels debut album

By Josh Leeson
May 12 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUSY: After a frustrating couple of years Hayley Mary is juggling her solo shows with a return to The Jezabels.

HAYLEY Mary's experiences of Festival Of The Sun with her band The Jezabels couldn't be more different.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.