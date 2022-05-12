NSW has recorded 12,020 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm.
Yesterday, the state reported 12,600 new infections and 23 lives lost.
There are 1398 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 60 in ICU.
Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1403 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are up on the 56 in intensive care on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 7002 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 5018 came from PCR testing.
The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.8 per cent double vaccinated, while 96.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.
63 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine.
Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.1 per cent have had their first dose.
Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 50 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
