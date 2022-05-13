NSW has recorded 10,954 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm.
There are 1377 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 58 in ICU.
Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1398 patients were being cared for with 60 in ICU.
Of the new cases, 6385 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4569 came from PCR testing.
The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.8 per cent double vaccinated, while 96.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.
63 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine.
Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 74.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.1 per cent have had their first dose.
Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 50 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.
NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.
Audience Engagement Producer. Part of ACM's national editorial team, supporting newsrooms around the country with digital engagement. Passionate about telling stories and the power of good quality journalism. I live and work on the traditional lands of the Awabakal and Worimi peoples.
